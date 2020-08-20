1/2
William Richard Ferguson
1934 - 2020
GREENLAND - William Richard Ferguson (Dick), 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after taking a fall at his home. Dick was born September 25, 1934 in Greenville, Tennessee, to J. William Ferguson (Bill) and Barbara Lee Burger.

Dick is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Irene (Keefe) Ferguson and children; Michael, Brian and Diane, Daniel and Kathleen. Dick and Nancy have eight grandchildren. Dick is predeceased by his parents Bill and Barbara, older sister and brother, Charlene and Ronald. His younger brother Charles resides in Milford, Ohio with his family.

Dick and his family moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, when he was 17 and enrolled in Norwood High School as a sophomore. Because of his accent, he was known as "Tennessee." Dick was active in multiple sports, was elected Captain of his football team and was voted by his senior class as pin-up boy.

Dick joined the US Air Force where he served in the military police and was stationed in the Azore Islands and at Pease AFB where he met his wife, Nancy. Dick and Nancy were married at the Immaculate Conception Church on May 30, 1957 and celebrated 63 years of marriage in May.

Dick worked at Portsmouth Police Department for 20 years, achieving the rank of Captain. Upon retirement, Dick worked as Chief of Security at Simplex for a decade. In retirement, Dick served as a bailiff at Rockingham County Courthouse.

Dick was often described by those who knew him as a kind and loving man and "true gentleman". He will be greatly missed by all.

SERVICES: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Corpus Christi Parish Center (St. Catherine's), 845 Woodbury Avenue, Friday August 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. Committal Ceremony to immediately follow at the Calvary Cemetery.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
