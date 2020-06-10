PORTSMOUTH - William (Bill) S. Bartlett, Jr., of Portsmouth, N.H., passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, after a two-year battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's Disease. William was born on July 26, 1949 in Newburyport, Mass., the eldest child of Gertrude (Short) and William S. Bartlett, Sr. ("Red").
Bill grew up in Newburyport, where he attended schools and played multiple team sports, including baseball, basketball and football. Following his freshman year at Newburyport High School, he moved with his family to Pleasant Hill, Calif., where he graduated high school with the Class of 1967. Bill returned to New Hampshire to attend UNH, where he was a member of Sigma Beta Fraternity. He graduated from the Whittemore School of Business with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1971.
Bill met Karen Cross while attending UNH and they married in June 1972. They lived the majority of their 48 happily married years in Portsmouth, N.H. Bill worked 35 years for Shaw's Supermarkets in various managerial roles. In addition, he worked for eight years at CVS. Following his retirement from Shaw's in 2010, Bill worked part-time for Lowe's in Greenland for five years.
In addition to his wife Karen, Bill leaves behind three daughters and their families, including four wonderful grandchildren: Amy Brownrigg and her husband Kyle with their daughters Abby and Kaitlin Brownrigg of Haverhill, Mass.; Victoria Bartlett with her children Elloise and Jaxson Gavitt of West Kingston, R.I.; and Megan Wilson and her husband Greg of Stratham, N.H. Bill is also survived by his brother Thomas Bartlett of Nottingham, N.H., his sister Wendy Pierdomenico of Northwood, N.H., plus a nephew and niece DJ and Jillian Pierdomenico. In addition to his parents, Bill is also predeceased by Charles "Chick" Gavitt, Jr., Victoria's partner and father of Elloise and Jaxson.
While Bill and Karen were raising their three daughters in Portsmouth, Bill enjoyed many outdoor activities with them, including camping, sailing on the lake, days at the beach and bike riding. Bill also supported all the girls' activities and sports, including many years of ballet, drama club, field hockey, and horseback riding at Girl Scout camp. After retirement, Bill enjoyed the outdoor life at his sister's house and horse barn in Northwood and at his brother's lake side home in Nottingham. Bill loved watching his grandchildren play soccer on weekends and enjoyed challenging his grandchildren to a game of pool or ping-pong. Bill and Karen enjoyed vacations with the family in Marco Island, Florida. Bill also thoroughly enjoyed rooting on the Patriots and the Red Sox, especially during their winning seasons.
The family would like to express a huge heart-felt thank you to the entire staff of Evolve at Rye for their devoted care and concern for Bill during the last nine months of his life.
SERVICES: Calling hours for Bill will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 3-7 p.m., at the Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Funeral home at 35 Green Street in Newburyport, Mass. A celebration of life and burial will be announced at a later date, due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.