William T. Jacques

William T. Jacques Obituary
BIDDEFORD, Maine - William Thomas Jacques was born in Salem, Mass. on August 27, 1934, the son of William and Ethel (Robinson) Jacques. He died Friday, May 3, 2019. Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shirley Jones Jacques, two sons, William T. Jacques II and Anthony R. Jacques, and several grandchildren. A third son, Michael, died in 2011. Bill's sister Linda Mitchell of Rich Creek, Va., died in 2018.

Bill was a Navy veteran (1951 to 1955) and a member of the National Military Honor Guard while serving aboard the U.S. Constitution at Charlestown Navy Yard, Boston. He later earned his GED and graduated cum laude from Bridgewater State University with special education certification.

He began a pilot program for autistic adolescents in Quincy, Mass. and later taught special education for multiple handicapped adolescents in youth programs and prisons in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. He was an active member of the emergency squad of South Berwick, Maine and judged Special Olympics programs in Eliot and Sanford, Maine. In addition to his special education interests, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, art and marksmanship.

There will be no services, but condolences may be sent to Shirley Jacques at Southridge, 10 May St., Biddeford, ME or online at www.HopeMemorial.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 4 to May 7, 2019
