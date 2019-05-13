|
YORK, Maine - William W. Seaward Jr., 92, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was born August 6, 1926 in Portsmouth, N.H., a son of the late William W. and Esther B. (Flanigan) Seaward Sr. and moved to Kittery Point, Maine in 1938 to live in the Seaward homestead on Chauncey Creek.
He attended Kittery schools and in the summer of 1943 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on various Submarines before being honorably discharged in 1947. He graduated from Wentworth Institute in Boston, Mass., and was employed by the family construction business before being recalled to active duty by the Navy for service during the Korean War. He returned to the family business after the sudden death of his father in 1951 and worked until his retirement in 2002.
He was a charter member of the Portsmouth Council, Navy League of the United States. He was an active member in the Portsmouth Yacht Club, Portsmouth Propeller Club, Portsmouth Athenaeum, a Trustee of the Robert W. Traip Trust and the Naval Lodge A.F. & A.M. of Kittery, Maine and the United States Submarine Veterans. He was involved in the Kittery Naval Museum, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum and Albacore Park. He enjoyed traveling and gardening.
He leaves his wife of 20 years, Jillane A. Bitomski and her family; two sons, William W. Seaward III and his wife Debbie of Lexington, Mass. and Brian L. Seaward of Dover, N.H.; two daughters, Karen L. Seaward and her husband Mark of Carson City, Nev. and Donna L. Seaward of Berkley, Calif.; three grandchildren Angel, Rachel and David; two great-grandchildren Paloma and Amalie; several nieces and nephews. A brother Daniel O. Seaward predeceased him.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. Burial with Military Honors will be private in the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to York Housing Authority Inc., 4 Pine Grove Lane, York, ME 03909 for the Garden Club. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 13 to May 16, 2019