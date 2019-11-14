|
LOWELL, Mass. - Winifred A. "Winnie" Keefe received an invitation to take her heavenly journey, which she accepted on Sunday, November 10, 2019. In order to receive the invitation, she had to live a life – and live, she did! She was born in Lowell, Mass., on February 19, 1938 to parents Michael and Marea (Kavanaugh) Mosscrop of Westford, Mass.
She is survived by her sister Margaret Latham Murphy of Nashua, N.H., brother Michael Mosscrop and wife Beverly of Westford, Mass., brother Thomas Mosscrop and wife Angela of York, Maine, sister Kathleen Cronin and husband Michael of New Providence, N.J., all of whom Winnie insisted wore underwear made of chicken feed bags during the lean years.
She is survived by a fabulous man she married, Robert E. "Bob/Crusher" Keefe of Lowell, Mass. They shared a Valentines wedding on February 15, 1958, and made their home in Lowell, Mass. Bob Keefe is a retired Lt. of Lowell Fire Department. Winnie gave birth to six children, Robert E. Keefe and wife Robin Pancygrau Keefe, Cynthia R. (Keefe) Levandowski and husband Joel, Michael S. Keefe, Kevin F. Keefe and wife Kathleen, James S. Keefe and wife Christina, and daughter Katherine A. (Keefe) Donovan. While husband Bob thought the family needed more additions, Winnie insisted that 1/2 dozen children would do, because they sold candy bars in six packs.
Winnie is also survived by multiple grandkids that she enjoyed loving and spoiling, including Robert Keefe the 3rd, Joseph Keefe, Ryan Keefe, Krysta Levandowski, Joel Levandowski, Patrick Keefe, Matthew Keefe, Megan Keefe, Emily Keefe, Amanda Keefe, James Keefe, Avery Keefe, Jacob Donovan, Rachel Donovan, Samantha Vrooman and Henry Pancygrau. She has a great-grandchild David Jacob Donovan, and many nieces and nephews.
Winnie entertained all those mentioned with great parties; sometimes all of us at the same time in the family home in York, Maine. Oh, the food we ate, the songs we sang, and the bottles we emptied!
Some events Winnie handled with tears and love including the passing of grandchildren Erin Keefe, Keefe Donovan, and David F. Donovan. She also helped bury her beloved daughter-in-law Dottie Keefe. The last few months of Winnie's life she suffered through a quick moving illness, which put her at the top of the invitation list.
She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church while living in Lowell, and was a current member of St. Christopher Catholic Church in York, Maine in summer, and St. Joan of Arc, Spring Hill, Fla., in the winter. Toward the end Winnie was too tired to go to church, but she planned her great escape on a Sunday to give Dad a day off too. Her one regret was that she had to leave us, but she did so 1 1/2 days before the full moon to give her the strength. Faye she was, and Lord how we'll miss her, for she loved us all so well.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Tuesday, November 19 in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, November 20 in St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019