PORTSMOUTH - Yvette Claire (Maher) Faulkner, of Portsmouth, died peacefully Monday, May 4, 2020. Daughter of Victor and Claire (Charbonneau) Maher, she was born March 26, 1924 in Lowell, Mass., moved with her family to Portsmouth in 1935, and attended St. Patrick's School.
A bright student who spoke French, she quickly acclimated herself, learned English, and promptly advanced a grade. She was a graduate of Portsmouth High School, Class of 1941, and received the Haven Award for highest Mathematics Honors. She worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard during World War II, and then worked as a bookkeeper at Diamond Match Co., until her marriage to Raymond S. Faulkner Sr., in 1946.
A proud and resourceful homemaker for years, she returned to the Navy Yard in the 1970's where she eventually retired from the Comptroller Department. Yvette was a seamstress, baker and knitter, for years was a member of Boy Scout Troop 158 Mothers' Club, the CYO Adult Council, Library Assistant at St. Pat's, and parishioner of Immaculate Conception. She loved the beach and the White Mountains.
Yvette was predeceased by her parents, husband Raymond S. Faulkner, Sr., son David C. Faulkner, brothers Leon and Roger Maher, sister Solange Lalancette, and partner James Chenell.
She is survived by her son Raymond S. Faulkner, Jr. (Terry) of Eliot, Maine; daughters Carlene Tomazin (Rick) of Portland, Maine; Karen Faulkner (Roger Smith) of Kittery, Maine; Elaine Thorpe (Rich) of Dover, N.H., and Joanne Greig (Wayne) of Strafford, N.H.; and daughter-in-law Mary Ellen Fitzpatrick (Tom) of Rollinsford, N.H. Yvette leaves 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Private burial services were held at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements were made by Farrell Funeral Home. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
If desired, donations in Yvette's memory may be made to your local food bank.
The family extends our heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful staff at Wentworth Senior Living who watched over her the last three years.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 11 to May 14, 2020