Yvonne B. Hurley
HAMPTON - Yvonne B. Hurley, 83, of Hampton, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in her home surrounded by her husband and children. Yvonne was born in Lynn, Mass., on September 22, 1936, a daughter of the late Arthur and Lilla E. (Smith) Jannelle. She shared nearly 65 years of marriage with the love of her life, John F. Hurley, Jr.

Yvonne met John on a blind date that was meant for her sister but ended up favorably for Yvonne. They married young and quickly had four children, Deborah Merrill (Dean), Linda Statires (Bill), John Hurley III (Carolyn) and Tracy Hager (David). The family traveled the world for 24 years following John's career with the United States Air Force. Yvonne was able to make a home for her family no matter how many times they moved or where they ended up. Upon John's retirement from the service, the Hurley family settled in Hampton.

Yvonne's pride and joy were her children and their families. She was blessed to spend her later years enjoying her 11 grandchildren, Kristen, Patricia, Stefanie, Kim, Nick, Bill, Brian, Christopher, Steven, Aaron and Austin; as well as five great-grandchildren, Dylan, Kaila, Parker, Avery Ana and Brody. She loved going to sporting events and any activities that her grandchildren were involved in. Yvonne loved shopping, both for her grandchildren and with them. Her Christmas presents were always eagerly anticipated and she was a great cook and was always ready with an apple pie or cookies. She was a fashionable lady who never left the house without a touch of bling. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

SERVICES: Services will be held at a later date when conditions are more favorable given the current health situation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Yvonne's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Yvonne's memorial website for updates on service dates and times, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jul. 13 to Jul. 16, 2020.
