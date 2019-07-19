|
|
CAPE NEDDICK, Maine - Zenaida M. Maicas, 84, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 following a battle with cancer. Born June 5, 1935 in Havana, Cuba, she was the daughter of Pedro and Olimpia (Jimenez) Maicas.
Zenaida earned a PhD in pharmacy at the University of Havana. She actively opposed the Castro government and exiled to the United States in 1961 to escape religious and political persecution. In the United States she earned a second degree in microbiology which allowed her to become the head of the clinical bacteriology lab at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Boston, a position which she held for nearly twenty years. She then founded her own company manufacturing clinical laboratory products. Following the sale of her business, she worked for Beckman Coulter as a microbiologist and process validation specialist.
In retirement Zeni pursued her interest in oil and watercolor painting. She also enjoyed teaching and taking courses in the Maine Senior College system in both Wells and Saco/Springvale. She loved traditional Cuban music and never tired of introducing aspects of Cuban culture to her students.
Zeni will be greatly missed by her many friends in the Cuban community, in the Senior Colleges, in her art activities, as well as friends in the community and across the country, her beloved cousins, godchild, and family, and her two Chihuahua buddies, Gypsy and Nella.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held at Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine, on Monday, July 22, from 2-4 p.m. A Mass to celebrate her life will be held at St. Christopher's Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York on Tuesday, July 23, at 1 p.m. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 19 to July 22, 2019