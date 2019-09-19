Home

Zoë Kennedy Covert

EXETER - Zoë Kennedy Covert, 87, passed peacefully in her sleep Thursday, September 12, 2019. She was born in Chicago, Ill., on September 3, 1932 the daughter of the late Zoë and Edwin Kennedy.

Zoë attended Grier Prep School, Pembroke University and graduated from Briarcliﬀ Junior College.

She was a stay at home mom and later in life enjoyed working at JC Penney and The Old Mill. She loved books, gardening, playing cards, knitting and sewing. She enjoyed any gathering to be with her children and grandkids and they have fond memories of collecting sea glass with her at North Hampton Beach. She was a long time member of the Christ Church in Exeter, N.H.

She was predeceased by her former husband James Covert. Zoë will be dearly missed by her children, James Covert and wife Nancy, Caryn Treister, Zoë Lathrop and ﬁancé Joel Huntress, Brad Covert and wife Deb, William Covert and wife Paige; her grandchildren, Michael Braun, Jessica Covert, Kelsey Treister, Chris Treister, Kyla Covert, Nick Lathrop, Amanda Lathrop, Charles Covert, Pearce Covert; and her sister Toni Kennedy Gelotte from Cape Cod.

SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held next spring at Christ Church in Exeter with a burial in the Memorial Garden. For more information, visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019
