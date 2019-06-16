A. Margaret (Peg) Knudson



Aenona Margaret "Peg" (Davy) Knudson born January 31, 1915 in Vancouver, British Columbia, to Major Robert Nelson Davy and Runa (Loutit) died at home June 6, 2019. She is survived by three children, Runa (Ivo) Saarni, James (Margaret) Knudson, Randi Warner, seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, older sister Thelma (Keene), (Amoroso) in 1983, husband Everett in 1967, and son-in-law Richard in 2014.



At age three Peg moved to Boston with her family when her father was sent to Andover Academy to train cadets. She graduated from Newton High School. Attending Emmanuel Episcopal Church she met the love of her life, Everett Charles Knudson. They married in Swampscott, Mass. in 1937. After a short time in Cleveland, they moved to Niagara Falls, N.Y. for Everett's work. Peg was active in Sunday school at the Presbyterian church. Many wonderful summer vacations were spent at Everett's parents' farm in New Hampshire.



Peg and Everett traveled to the Pacific Northwest in 1962 and to Europe in 1963 and 1967. Sadly Everett died shortly after their return. Peg returned to Seattle in 1969 with her mother, who reunited with family in B.C. She worked in the Office of the University Registrar at U.W. for several years. Peg traveled the world and was a member of the Sand Point Community United Methodist Church (SPCUMC) for many years where she volunteered extensively.



A lover of animals and children, she cared deeply about the environment and education. She donated often to many causes. Each grandchild has a collection of books signed "Love, Mor-Mor." She was also an accomplished knitter, making sweaters and mittens for her children and grandchildren.



Peg missed Everett deeply, but created a full and joyous life. She will be greatly missed.



A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Donations in her name would be welcome to: Save the Children, PAWS, the Audubon society, or her church (SPCUMC).