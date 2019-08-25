|
|
A. Sidney Malbon
Sid Malbon passed away on August 12, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He was born on March 10, 1928 in Janesville, WI. Sid was the youngest of four siblings (Rose, Amelia & John) and son of Frank and Rose. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Madison with a Master of Arts degree in Regional Planning and became a landscape architect, working with the National Park Service and Department of the Interior until retiring in 1987. Sid's legacy can be seen across the Pacific Northwest at national parks, local residences, gardens and community landscapes.
While at the University of Wisconsin, Sid met the love of his life, Helene Johnson, and they married on January 31, 1953. In 1966, they moved to Bainbridge Island where they planted deep roots in the community. Sid & Helene were happily married for 60 years until her death in 2013.
Sid is survived by his son Mark (Peggy), daughter Jane, grandchildren Amy (Oakley) & Greg, great-granddaughters Leah & Abby and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sid's name to the Bethany Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 7968 Finch Rd NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019