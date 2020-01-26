|
Aagot "Kate" Rosellini
Aagot "Kate" Norman Rosellini,
our beloved mother, grandmother and "Bestemama", peacefully passed away at Nov Adult Family Home on Mercer Island on January 22, 2020. She recently celebrated her 106th birthday, with family and friends and her life was celebrated in a lovely article in the Mercer Island Reporter on Christmas day.
https://www.mi-reporter.com/.../mercer-island-woman-celebrates-106th-birthday/
Kate was born in Hawkesbury, Ontario on December 30, 1913, of Norwegian parents, Sigurd and Anna Norman. Her mother died shortly after her sister was born and the family moved back to Norway where she was loved and cared for by aunts & cousins. In 1916, Sigurd married his wife's sister, Aagot, and she would be the beloved mother of Kate until she passed away at 102 in 1992. Kate crossed the Atlantic by ship 4 times before she was 12, living in Brazil, Norway, Canada and several places in the US, eventually ending up in Everett, where her father ran the pulp mill. She graduated from Everett High School in 1932 and in 1934 entered the University of Washington School of Nursing. She graduated in 1938, starting her nursing career at Harborview, where she met a young intern, Leo John Rosellini, who would be the love of her life. They married in Seattle in 1939 and soon started their family, having 4 children. Kate was a busy mother, but made time to teach all her children to swim in Lake Washington and to ski in the mountains, like a good Norwegian! She was also active in Milk Fund, Children's Orthopedic Hospital Guild, Women's University Club and the Antiquarian Society, where she was honored as a 50+ yr member. After 41 years of marriage, Leo passed away suddenly in 1981. Kate continued to live independently through her 102nd birthday, in her home in Seattle, in her LakePointe condo on Mercer Island and her retirement home at University House. Throughout her life, Kate was an active participant in life. She golfed up into her 90's, regularly played bridge, rooted for the Mariners, traveled near & far and embraced technology, skyping and emailing family and friends. She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage and made several visits to family in Norway. Her enormous family meant everything to her! At the age of 100, she was celebrated by 99 family members & friends. She was always ready for anything - "no" was not in her vocabulary! Kate has been an inspiration to all her family and the many friends she has made over the years - she cherished each day, lived her life to the fullest and with grace. What a legacy to bestow! Special thanks to all the caretakers at Nov Adult Family Home on Mercer Island and Providence Hospice for the tender care she received to the end.
Kate is survived by her children: Jack (Diane) Rosellini, Sandra (Felipe) Ochoa, Jim "Taale" Rosellini and Mary Ann (Bruce) Flynn. Kate was so proud of her 11 grandchildren: Alejandra Ochoa Rosellini (Steve), Jacquie Ochoa Rosellini, Ana Maria Ochoa Rosellini (Guillermo), Pilar Ochoa Quintero (Ricardo), Yvonne Ochoa Rosellini (Gabriel), Monica Rosellini, John Rosellini, Michael Rosellini (Vanessa), Ryan Flynn (Amy), Jason Flynn (Gina) and Erik Flynn (Emily). Kate was also blessed with a growing number, "21", of great-grandchildren: Kate, Nicolas, Alexis, Natalia, Nicole, Raul, Felipe, Hunter, Hailey, Sebastian, Leonardo, Patricio, Rodrigo, Isabel, Kate, Charlie, Scottie, Sofia, Mark, Luke and Tess.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Kate Norman Rosellini & Leo John Rosellini, M.D., Endowed Scholarship in Nursing at the University of Washington.
http://tiny.cc/ROSNUR
Kate's family and friends look forward to celebrating her life at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020