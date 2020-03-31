|
|
Aaron J. Barer, Sr.
1977 ~ 2020
Aaron J. Barer, Sr., of Seattle passed away far too young at the age of 42. Aaron, Sr. was a proud and loving father of three boys and beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to many. In addition to his intense love of family and friends, he was deeply passionate about music and Seattle sports teams --
the Seattle Seahawks, the former Seattle SuperSonics and the University of Washington Huskies Football team.
Born on May 8, 1977 in Seattle, Wash. to Alta J. Barer and Stanley H. Barer, Aaron, Sr. was one of two children. He was raised in Seattle, where he attended Bertschi School, St. Joseph School, Seattle Preparatory School and graduated from Nathan Hale High School before attending the University of Washington. Growing up, he was a skillful junior tennis player who won city and state titles as a high school student and loved skiing the black diamond runs with his family and friends in Sun Valley, Idaho.
An entrepreneurial spirit, Aaron, Sr. was an accomplished independent music producer and agent for numerous local aspiring musical talents. He was co-founder of Grogro Hydro hydroponics, founder of a custom auto acoustics business that served NBA and NFL players, and an investor in a limousine service and other initiatives. His love of music was seeded early and in high school, he started his first business as a DJ spinning tunes for special events.
Aaron, Sr. had a curious mind and adventuresome spirit, but enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family. In his youth, he travelled with family extensively in Europe, the South Pacific and China. An avid fisherman, he spent childhood summers fishing at Loon Lake, Wash., and took many fishing trips to Russia and throughout the world with his father. He spoke of these family adventures with great fondness and continued to enjoy fishing on Lake Washington with his father and spending downtime in Sun Valley.
Aaron, Sr. is preceded in death by his beloved mother Alta J. Barer. He is survived by his father Stanley H. Barer, his sister Leigh K. Barer and her husband Jonathan W. Fitzgerald, his nephew Ethan Hunt and his sons Aaron Jr., Julian and Roman Barer, as well as many cousins and extended family. His three sons were a source of tremendous pride for Aaron and his heart was full of hope and joy for their futures.
The family is not having a memorial at this time due to COVID-19 and has set up an online guest book at
www.Legacy.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Temple De Hirsch Sinai, 1511 E Pike St., Seattle, WA 98122.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2020