Aaron Stuart Burby
Our son, brother and beloved fiance passed away August 9, 2020 in San Francisco at age 46 after a stroke caused by a rare, genetic mutation called Moyamoya disease which he had likely carried since childhood. Aaron was born in Seattle on January 18, 1974 to William Dale Burby and Destia DuPen Burby Hermes. He was a 1992 grad of Vashon High School and 1997 graduate of the University of Washington earning two bachelor's degrees in Business Administration and German.
Aaron and his fiancee Kristen Stuecher were to be married in a beautiful ceremony in Calistoga, CA on June 20, 2020 but the ceremony had to be postponed to June 2021 due to Covid 19. They created a beautiful life and home in San Francisco with a stunning view of the ocean. After several years working business strategy in the health and wellness industry, Aaron partnered with Kristen in her established 15 year real estate business. What fun they had working together. We had never seen him happier He dedicated his time to helping others: a listening ear to friends, raising money for causes, coaching athletes, volunteering as a "Big Brother" and delivering food to the elderly during the pandemic
Since fitness and endurance were always a big part of Aaron's life, he completed many marathons and was a finisher in 19 Ironman competitions around the world and four World IronMan Championships in Kona. He was the overall winner of the Wales Marathon in the UK. Aaron was a multi-time winner of the annual Bill Burby Inspirational 10K5K Run on Vashon Island named after his dad who passed in 1989.
Always an adventurer, he helped lead endurance bike tours in Europe and in 2005 he set sail down the Pacific Coast to Zihuatanejo with his closest lifelong friend Ben Davidson of Vashon Island.
He was a member of the South End Rowing Club SERC in San Francisco making many wonderful friends. They would do long distance swims back and forth to Alcaraz and throughout the bay. His last swim was called "jail break" which was a nine-mile swim from Alcatraz to San Quentin the day before he passed.
As Aaron was always one to give back, he did so in death as an organ donor to many recipients. His strong heart was donated to use in research of "Heart in a Box" which could save thousands of lives once approved by the FDA. Aaron was a man of great integrity with an infectious sense of humor. He possessed a positive and goal-oriented attitude and a tenacity of spirit.
In addition to his mom and his beloved fiance;e Kristen Stuecher, Aaron is survived by his brother, Jason Burby (Dmitria) of Lake Oswego, Oregon; his stepdad Rodney Hermes of Redmond, WA, stepbrother Clark (Anne) Hermes of Woodinville and stepsister, Jenifer Hermes of Olympia, WA. Also surviving him are his nephews and niece: Cade, Blake and Avangeline Burby, Drew and Garrett Hermes. He was loved and will be missed by all of extended family and dear friends.
Due to Covid-19, services will be at a later date.
Donations made in Aaron's memory may be made to:
Vashon Community Scholarship Foundation PO Box 1413 Vashon Island, WA 98070. Attn: Aaron Burby Scholarship Fund. www.vashonscholarshipfoundation.org
