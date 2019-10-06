Home

Aaron Thomas Rosen, beloved son of Peter and Gray Rosen and brother of Ali Rosen, died October 6, 2017 in Seattle at age 22. Aaron grew up in Greenlake, attended AE-2 Elementary, Issaquah Middle and High School. Aaron was an avid skier, enjoyed local ski culture, played ice hockey, football, lacrosse and was a die-hard Seahawk/Husky fan. Aaron fought the historic Eastern WA fires of 2014-2017, trained as an EMT with aspirations for a paramedic. Aaron loved family and friends and was a strong independent spirit. Aaron is dearly missed by all. With our undying love, Mom, Dad and Ali
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019
