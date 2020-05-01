|
|
Abe Obungen
Abe (Abad) Golingo Obungen was born on November 10, 1926 in Tayug, Philippines and served in the Philippine Navy then later employed with the US Navy prior to settling in the Pacific Northwest.
Abe resided in Kent, Washington and is survived by his wife Elsie and children: (Son) Michael and wife Lee with grandchildren: Aiden and Caleb, (Son) Kenny, (Son) Huey, (Daughter) Michelle, and (Daughter) Tess. As well as his former wife Flora and children: (Daughter) Rebecca and husband Alex with grandson Froilan, (Daughter) Virginia with grandchildren; Bryan and Kevin, (Son) Florante and grandchildren Reane, Randell and Fiona, (Daughter) Cynthia and husband Obet with grandchildren Frankie and Jake, (Daughter) Josephine and husband Noel with grandsons Genesis, and Joseph and wife Misty, great grandchildren Kahlea, Mila, Jaxon, and Makai.
After moving to the US, Abe worked for the Kenworth Truck Company for 12 loyal years until retirement. During his retirement, he was often seen at the Kent Farmers Market, or Pikes Place Market, where he sold his flowers and produce. Abe loved to tend to his flower/vegetable garden and catch up with the news as well as read in his spare time. He also volunteered at the Kent Foodbank alongside his niece, Patricia Golingo and best friend Juanita Hines. He was a very active individual and has always lived by his motto "move or move no more".
Published in The Seattle Times on May 1, 2020