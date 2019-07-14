Resources More Obituaries for Abigail Dudley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Abigail Adams Dudley

Abigail Adams Dudley, 87, passed away peacefully at home on June 5, 2019 after a short but courageous fight with cancer. She led a life filled with love, learning and adventure and was an incredible mother, devoted grandmother, and loyal friend. Born in Dobbs Ferry, New York to Quincy Adams and Loulie Thornton on December 24, 1931, Abby was the oldest of four children. She was predeceased by her younger siblings, Prudence Adams and Quincy Adams, Jr.



Her family moved from New York to Washington, D.C., and then to Tokyo at the end of World War II where her father held a key post war position. Upon returning to the U.S., she attended Blackstone College for Girls and American University. She worked for NBC. In 1952, she met Robert Dudley, a visitor from Seattle. The two were married that same year.



Robert and Abby relocated to Bellevue, Washington, and soon welcomed four sons into their home. Abby's boys meant the entire world to her and the feeling was mutual. The Dudley home was filled with love and fun, and adventures large and small. Abby presided over, and participated in, all of this happy chaos.



In 1962 the Dudleys settled in London, England, for two years. During that time, Abby drove her four boys on adventures through England, France, Italy, and Greece. Abby and company moved again in 1971, this time to Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, and vacationed on the Great Barrier Reef.



Though their marriage ended after 30 years, Abby maintained a close relationship with Robert for the rest of his life. Abby forged a very successful career at the University of Washington Dept. of Biochemistry as assistant administrator. She would often swim before work at the IMA pool. She had a lifelong love of learning, especially history, and frequently audited classes at the UW.



Abby had a truly adventurous spirit. She visited China, Iceland, England, Russia, Ireland, Italy, Greece, helicoptered through the Grand Canyon and rafted down the Colorado River.



Abby was dedicated to fitness. In recent years her daily exercise became something of legend along the Sammamish River Trail. In 2016 and 2017 she walked almost 700 miles each year with her "rollator"-the only grandmother walking 2-3miles a day with a walker!



Abby leaves behind sons John (Rita), Steve, Paul (Heidi) and Mark (Tatiana), grandchildren Rene;e (Riley), Daniel, Miles, Alexandra, Katherine and Alexander, and her sister Peggy Douglas, of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Steve's wife, Gabrielle, passed away earlier this year.



A Celebration of Life is planned for August 12th, 2019 at Crystal Lake Lodge in Woodinville at 1:00 p.m. Her ashes will be scattered off Cannon Beach, her favorite place in the world, where she vacationed as recently as March with her family.



