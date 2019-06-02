Resources More Obituaries for Adam Hasko Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Adam Hasko

Adam Hasko, age 58, passed away on May 23, 2019, after a brief but gracious battle with pancreatic cancer. Adam was a scallywag who had a sharp wit, a quick mind and a healthy skepticism of all things governmental.



Adam loved fly fishing, shooting and hiking. He was an avid Sci-Fi fan and would have loved to go into outer space one day. On earth, few things excited him more than a huge plate of bacon or a wild blackberry pie. With his beloved wife Patty, he explored Italy, Greece and various states in the U.S.



Adam was fortunate to have several families throughout his life. He started out as a Hasko with one brother, Julius, and three step-siblings: Karol, Karl and Yvonne. Orphaned at the age of 16, Sue Miller of Aberdeen took him under her wing, along with her three children Mike, Larry and Diane. In his early twenties, he married Carol O'Neill and they had three children: Erin, Nicholas and Benjamin Hasko. Later in life, he married his best friend and soulmate, Patty Bonnell Hasko, and gained a stepson, Clayton Paschke.



Adam was elected ASB President at Aberdeen High School, held several state titles in Speech & Debate, and attended Grays Harbor Community College & Western Washington University. He ultimately graduated from WSU with a BA and followed that with a Master's Degree from the University of Wisconsin. He found his career when the tech industry began to flourish and eventually worked at Boeing and AT&T, among others.



Adam was a gentle man who didn't try to change others. While not outgoing, he valued his friendships and was a loyal and kind friend. He would help you move, give you a ride, or buy you a hot meal if that was what you needed. He leaves behind his heartbroken wife and many friends and family members who valued his grounding presence and wicked sense of humor. Adam will be truly missed.



Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, June 16 at 1:00 PM at the Mount Baker Community Club in Seattle, with a reception



following at the Bonnell/Hasko home.



Adam asks you not to send flowers, but to please find a local organization that helps homeless and less fortunate people and make a donation in his name.