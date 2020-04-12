|
Adelle Lemon
February 2, 1928 ~ March 7, 2020
Adelle Ringstrom Lemon was born and raised in Seattle, Washington. She was close to her older sister, Lois, their whole lives. Their German-speaking grandmother and aunt also lived with the family. Her father's first language was Swedish. Adelle was proud of her Swedish and German heritages and passed this connection on to her children. As an adult she developed close relationships with her European relatives and traveled there regularly.
Raised in the Disciples of Christ (DOC) denomination, she traveled at 18 years of age to Europe just after WWII for an international church youth conference. Seeing firsthand the ravages of war contributed to Adelle's lifelong commitment to live frugally, give generously, and work to improve the world.
Adelle married Robert Lemon, a DOC minister, in 1950. They had four children: David, Nancy, Mary, and John (now Jennifer). In 1961 the family moved to the Bay Area so Robert could study for a Doctorate of Theology at Pacific School of Religion (PSR).
Adelle worked at American Red Cross in Berkeley, where she founded and directed Creative Living Center (CLC), a pioneering community-based program for people dealing with mental health issues. After she retired, she continued to attend CLC as a weekly Scrabble volunteer for many years. Adelle made lifelong friends with many of the members, interns, and staff. She received commendations from the California Assembly and the City of Berkeley for her CLC work.
Adelle was a feminist and believed strongly in social justice. She was active in the civil rights movement, worked with the Black Panthers in Richmond, marched with her family against the Vietnam War, demonstrated with Occupy Oakland, and participated many times in the SF PRIDE Parade.
Adelle Lemon's super-power was loving people enthusiastically and unconditionally. She had an address list of more than 500 people, sending birthday cards to most of them each year with a handwritten personal message. Her open heart made it easy for her to get close to people, as she found people fascinating and saw everyone as a potential good friend. She will be missed by a great many who loved her joyful spirit and zest for life.
Adelle loved music, playing piano and stand-up bass, and singing alto in the choir. She loved singing songs from musicals, lullabies, rounds, hymns, folk songs, and campfire songs. She passed this love of music and singing on to her children.
She also loved the color purple. She and Robert had a deep faith in God. In addition to Mira Vista United Church of Christ, she was a member of Berkeley Richmond Intercity Ministry (BRIM), her weekly house church with whom she met from the late 1960s until the night before her death. She also belonged to Tapestry Ministries at PSR.
After her beloved Robert died, she continued to live with her daughter and son in law and their son. In 2015 she moved to assisted living, where she spent her last years. She is survived and missed by her four children, five grandchildren, and her great-grandson, as well as by many nieces and nephews and the spouses of her children and grandchildren.
Adelle died peacefully in her sleep, out of pain, in hospice care, after a long and full life. Her ashes will be sprinkled on her spiritual home, Mt. Rainier. Her memorial service is tentatively scheduled for July 18, 2020 in Oakland, if conditions permit large gatherings by then.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Adelle's honor can be directed to the American Red Cross. To receive details of the memorial service, send an email to [email protected]
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020