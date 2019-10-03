|
|
Adielene M. Santo
Adielene Santo, 83, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Monday, September 30, 2019. She is survived by her children, Jill and Chris; sister, Judy; nephews and niece, Ron Jr, Jeff, and Linda; and her grandchildren, Taylor, Hunter, Arden, Chloe, and Blakely. Adielene was born September 27, 1937 and grew up in Seattle; she married, lived and loved for 25 years with her life partner, Carol. She leaves behind a legacy of family woven from everlasting friendships, loyalty, and love. Known by her friends as Addie, she was generous, passionate, had an infectious laugh, positive attitude and strength of character that she imparted on everyone in her life. Addie was a beloved companion, mother, and friend who made our lives complete; she will be greatly missed.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 3, 2019