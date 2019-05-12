|
|
Adrian Eugene Lawler
Adrian Eugene Lawler, age 98, passed away in Seattle on April 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lawler, and by several beloved dogs, all named Lassie. Adrian was born to John and Maude Lawler in Jamestown, ND on April 28, 1920 and lived there through his time at Jamestown College. Adrian served in WWII, got degrees from the Universities of North Dakota and Minnesota and helped Boeing make missiles and rockets fly. In "retirement" he ran his own business and enjoyed traveling, skiing, hiking and living life on his own terms. He is survived by his daughter Alannah. A memorial service will be at Tibbetts United Methodist Church, 3940 41st Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116 on Sunday, June 2 at 2 PM.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019