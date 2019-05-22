Adrien E. Gamache



Adrien "Mick" E. Gamache of Gig Harbor, WA, born in September 1941 in Goffs Falls, NH, to the late Madeleine Burrill and Wilfred Gamache, passed away peacefully on May 7,



2019 at the age of 77, after fighting pancreatic cancer.



Mick grew up in Lynn, MA. He attended the University of New Hampshire, Purdue University, and the University of Washington where he completed his PhD in Economics. He was the founder and CEO at Private Valuations and retired in 2017. Mick loved acting, skiing, hiking, writing, playing Scrabble, traveling, cooking, reading, singing, and bringing joy to all who met him.



Mick was the beloved husband of Lora Robertson. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Elaine Burrill and his step-father, Alton Burrill. Mick is survived by his daughters Madeleine MacKenzie, Christina Gamache (Judy Fleissner), Monique McFadden (David), and Jennifer Gamache (Geoff Miller); sister Joanne Burrill; step-children Marisa Robertson-Textor (Adam Goldstein) and Alex Robertson Textor (Matt Pincus); grandchildren Tully, Dylan, Noah, Hannah, Tillie, Meghan, Madeleine, Abigail, and Simon. He also leaves many cousins across the country.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Freehold Theatre (freeholdteatre.org) or . Published in The Seattle Times on May 22, 2019