Adrienne Lynn Underwood



Our beloved Adrienne L. Underwood passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019 at her home in Lake Forest Park due to complications from multifocal acquired motor axonopathy. She was born on May 17, 1950 in Des Moines, IA to Doris and Austin Perego. Adrienne dedicated her life to helping others. For more than 20 years, she worked with hundreds of special needs children as a Special Education Technician with the Shoreline School District.



Adrienne enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking, traveling, gardening, sewing and square dancing.



She is survived by the love of her life, Richard D. Underwood, sons Colby Underwood (Laura) and Travis Underwood (Kara), step-daughters Tanya Dake (Terry) and Michelle Kiel (Ron), grandchildren Ronnie, Emma, Samuel, Jackson, Paige, Parker, Anthony, Lucca, Lincoln, and Caliana as well as her brother, Robert Perego.



A memorial will be held on her birthday, May 17th, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Adrienne's name to https://www.marysplaceseattle.org/ Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary