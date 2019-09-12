|
|
Adrienne Nadine Hara
Adrienne Nadine Hara of Bellevue, known to her beloved ones as "Bubbie" or "Bubs", passed away on September 10, 2019
at the age of 82. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Victor Hara. Born in San Francisco, CA on August 26, 1937 to parents Max and (Esther) Gertrude Breslow, Bubs' first few years of life were spent filled with family and music courtesy of her father, who played trumpet in many renowned symphonies and parlors. Her family ultimately settled in Portland, OR where home there served as the foundation for love and family first values as well as some of her passions that she carried throughout her life; cooking, baking, pickling vegetables (beets), traveling, reading, and spending time with those she loved and laughed with. After high school, she moved up to Seattle to attend the U of W where she became affiliated with the Phi Sigma Sigma sorority. There, she made lifelong friends as well as meeting her future husband, Victor Hara. They married in 1957 and soon after had their first daughter, Mindy Hara, and second shortly following, Lori Hara-Horowitz.
As her children grew, Bubbie became deeply involved in volunteer work through Temple De Hirsch Sinai as it was always incredibly important to her to support her community and various philanthropies. As the years went by came her greatest joys: her grandchildren. She was a constant fixture within their lives, deeply beloved and viewed by them as royalty. Their years spent together were filled with exploring new places, library trips and countless books, cooking sessions and delicious meals, hours long Mah Jongg sessions, Words with Friends games, and Sunday word jumbles, and devilishly wicked quick wit and laughter.
Adrienne is survived by daughters Mindy (Sandy Salzberg) and Lori (Ed Horowitz) and her grandchildren Gavrielle, Geyliah, and Galit Hara-Salzberg & Arieh and Mishala Horowitz.
The funeral service will be held at Butterworth Funeral Home at 2:00pm followed by burial at Hills of Eternity Cemetery with continued services at Temple De Hirsch Sinai's Seattle location on Friday, September 13th.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to City of Hope. Her presence will be immeasurably missed, but the memories made with her will be forever cherished.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019