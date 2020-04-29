Home

1926 - 2020
Afrodite Cominos, of Seattle, Washington passed away on Sunday April 26, 2020. She was 93. Afrodite was born on August 16, 1926 on the island of Kefalonia, Greece. She leaves behind her sons, Peter and Nicolas (with Gina), her daughter Angelina, and the light of her life, her granddaughter, Alexa. She also leaves behind her younger sister and best friend, Mary Malesis and her brother, Andreas Petratos. Though she lived a life full of challenges, none could dim the bright light that was Afrodite. She brought love, laughter, and joy to all she called family and friends. A funeral service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
