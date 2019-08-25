|
|
Agnar Hammer
Agnar Hammer, of Richmond Beach, passed away peacefully at the age of 92, on the evening of August 19, 2019. He was born on May 25, 1927 in Sandvollan, Norway, to Karl Berdon and Anna Kristina Hammer. He immigrated to the United States in 1954, where he joined his uncle, Olaf Hammer, in Cordova, AK, where together they fished for salmon on the Copper River. Upon the end of the fishing season, Agnar moved back to the West Seattle home of his aunt, Paula Ovesen, who, along with her husband, Oscar, were also immigrants from Norway. It was during this time in West Seattle that he met the love of his life, Ruth Arnesen, the daughter of Norwegian immigrants, to whom he would be married for 55 years until Ruth's passing in 2011. Together they raised two sons in warm and nurturing homes in West Seattle and, later, in Richmond Beach in Shoreline. Agnar enjoyed a long and successful career in the commercial fishing industry in coastal waters of the Pacific Northwest and Alaska. Although he retired from fishing for good at the age of 82, his love of the sea remained strong in his blood. One of his most enjoyable pastimes was to lean back in his favorite chair in the living room of his home overlooking Puget Sound, and watching the diverse marine traffic passing by, from the smallest dinghy or kayak to the largest cargo vessels and cruise ships. Agnar's generous, kind and inquisitive spirit, along with his glistening blue eyes, ever-easy smile, and perpetually strong Norwegian accent, will be forever missed by all, but we take great comfort knowing he is now reunited with his beloved Ruth in eternal peace and comfort. He was the elder patriarch of an extended family and leaves behind his two sons, Karl Hammer and Anders Olin (Jeanette); his beloved grandchildren: Kristina Hammer, Brittany Hammer, Kian Hammer, Austin Olin and Brandon Olin; and many other relatives and friends in the United States and Norway. He was predeceased by his parents and three elder brothers: Martin, Bjarne, and Sigvard. The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Tia and Marian at the Harmony Adult Family Home in Edmonds for the compassionate and comforting care they provided to Agnar during the final days of his life. A graveside burial service will be held for Agnar on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 6701 30th Ave SW, in West Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019