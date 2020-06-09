Agnes "Aggie" Ciotta
October 26, 1929 ~ June 2, 2020
On the morning of June 2, 2020, Mom stepped aboard her cloud and began her journey to heaven leaving behind children Neena, Nino, Gabre', Anjell, grandchildren Arianna, Nico (Frannie).
To read her entire obituary please follow the link:
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/renton-wa/mary-ciotta-9207111
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 9, 2020.