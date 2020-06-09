Agnes Aggie Ciotta
Agnes "Aggie" Ciotta

October 26, 1929 ~ June 2, 2020

On the morning of June 2, 2020, Mom stepped aboard her cloud and began her journey to heaven leaving behind children Neena, Nino, Gabre', Anjell, grandchildren Arianna, Nico (Frannie).

To read her entire obituary please follow the link:

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/renton-wa/mary-ciotta-9207111

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
