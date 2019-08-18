|
Agnes Evelyn Divoky
December 24, 1926 - June 26, 2019
On Christmas Eve 1926, in West Seattle, Agnes was born to Oscar and Evelyn (Hanson) Johnson. She joined an older brother (later followed by a sister), members of a third generation of the family in Seattle descending from immigrants of Swedish, Norwegian and Scottish heritage. She spent her early years in the city and later on the family homestead in Poulsbo, by the shores of Liberty Bay. Farm life had its joys...horseback riding, swimming, barn dances. But it also taught her the importance of work and responsibility: caring for animals, harvesting and canning fresh produce, sewing your own clothes & bringing the cows down from the fields at night.
During the height of World War II, Agnes graduated from North Kitsap High School. She entered the University of Washington, joined Alpha Xi Delta sorority, and made many cherished friendships. In 1948 she graduated with a degree in history.
During college, her brother introduced her to a friend and fellow WWII veteran, Charles Divoky. They enjoyed each other's company, had similar goals and soon it turned to love. They were married in September of 1949 and embarked on a three month honeymoon in Europe. Returning to New York City with only $200, they found a one room apartment in a Brownstone which became home for the next year and a half. Charles attended Columbia University while Agnes worked at Con Edison. With his completed Master's degree in Economics, they drove back to Seattle in their first car, a 1951 Chevrolet.
Charles joined the faculty at Seattle University and not long after, their daughter Andrea was born. Agnes and Charles built their family home in the Uplake neighborhood, north of Seattle. Sons Stephen and Craig completed the family. Agnes enjoyed being at home with her children in their early years, helping them to learn and grow. She loved reading stories to them, baking their favorite cookies, sewing ballet costumes and cheering them on at swimming lessons.
In the late 1960's Agnes returned to the University of Washington to earn her teaching certificate. Upon completion, she began a new career as a second grade teacher at Moorlands Elementary School (Northshore District). For over 20 years, she looked forward to each new class of bright, eager faces.
Retirement provided the time to engage with new organizations. She became an active member of the Women's University Club, and a steady volunteer with Historic Seattle and the Seattle Architecture Foundation. She also maintained a membership of over 60 years in the Uplake Women's Club. At home, she relished cultivating her gardens, reading a good biography or novel, enjoying a hot cup of tea...frequently, with a favorite cat curled up nearby.
Agnes and Charles incorporated the joy of travel into their later years. They were fortunate to experience the sights and cultures of all the major continents. They loved recalling the places they had explored and the people they met.
Agnes is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Charles Evans Divoky, and is survived by their daughter Andrea, sons Stephen and Craig and daughter-in-law Stephanie. She is also survived by her sister Jean Buchanan of Poulsbo; her brother Warren Johnson of Seattle, recently predeceased her.
She was deeply loved by her family. They will hold her caring and compassion, inspiration and enduring love in their hearts, always.
A family memorial service has been held. Please share your memories of Agnes at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019