Agnes Wanek Stipp
Beloved wife, mother, grand-mother, and crossword puzzle enthusiast extraordinaire. Born April 7, 1920 in Omaha, Nebraska to Matilda Toman Wanek and Joseph Wanek. She passed away in Seattle on July 13, 2019 at the age of 99.
Agnes graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, with a BS degree in Business Administration and was a member of Pi Beta Phi. After graduation, she went to work as a stenographer (one of the few occupations available to women at the time) for Trans World Airlines. She became the administrative assistant to Jack Frye, the president of TWA.
A later promotion would have taken her from Kansas City to Washington DC. About the same time, Charles G. Stipp, MD, who was moving to Seattle to do his internship at Swedish Hospital, proposed to her.
In what she described as a "The Road Not Taken" moment, she chose Charlie and Seattle. It was a good decision - they remained happily married for nearly 70 years, until Charlie's death in 2012.
A prodigious intellect, she did crosswords in ink, was an expert bridge player, and followed the financial markets her entire life. Through her actions, she fostered in her children a lifelong love of learning and a desire to give back to the community. Her granddaughters continue her love of travel and adventure.
Agnes was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, and served on the Board of the Churchwomen. She was active in the operation of the Cloud 9 thrift shop in the Roosevelt District. The profits from Cloud 9 contributed to many local, national and international programs. The Cloud 9 building was eventually sold for a tidy profit, which has allowed the St. Stephen's grants program to continue its good works.
Agnes was active in the American Red Cross, and was the first woman elected Chairman of the Board of the Seattle Chapter. In recognition of her distinguished service to the Red Cross, she received the Cynthia Wedel National Award for Volunteer Service, and the Golden Apple Award for Volunteer Service in the State of Washington.
She was a member of Broadmoor Golf Club, the Seattle Yacht Club and a former member of Sand Point Country Club.
Agnes is survived by three daughters: Janet Schumacher (David), Joanne Hudson (John Russell), and Diane Stipp, and 5 grandchildren: Matthew Schumacher (Kelsey), Julie Russell, Kaylin Hudson, Joshua Russell (Larissa Conyers), and Brenna Hudson.
The family would like to thank Michelle and Mario Barlow, and the caregivers at Ideal Senior Care. We are truly grateful for the excellent care Mom received during her last years.
Agnes was an inspiration to all who knew her and a force to be reckoned with. Her loving family mourns the loss of the Dragon Lady.
Funeral service at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church at 3:00 pm on August 30th. Reception following at Broadmoor Golf Club
starting at 4:30 pm.
Memorials to St. Stephen's Church Endowment Fund or the American Red Cross serving King County.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019