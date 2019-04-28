|
Aidee Pokroy
Age 95, Aidee passed away April 23, 2019. Aidee was born in Lithuania 95 years ago (1923) and immigrated with her family to South Africa at about 4 years of age. She spent her formative and adult years in South Africa where she worked, raised a family and was busy with outside interests that included bridge, lawn bowls, walking and reading. Aidee moved to Seattle at 76 years of age (1999) for family reasons. She embraced life in America and immersed herself in community activities, bridge, bowls and walking.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019