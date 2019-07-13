|
|
Aiko Helen SHIMIZU (Nishimura)
Was born in Seattle on Sept. 11, 1917 and passed away on June 22. She was preceded in death by her husband, Seihachiro Jack, and son, Bobby. She is survived by her daughter, Sally Nakata (Robert) and daughter-in-law, Amy, and 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Also survived by brother, Hank Nishimura and sister Hanako Konishi. She was an accomplished seamstress and worked at Bon Marche for many years. In addition to needlework she loved the slot machines and was a frequent visitor in Reno and Las Vegas. A private service will be held at her request. Memorials may be made to Mon Amie Adult Family Home, 2125 138th Pl SE, Mill Creek, WA 98012.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 13, 2019