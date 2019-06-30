|
|
Aila Aram Langhans
Born: Aileen Theresa Nazarethian
(June 2, 1920 - March 13, 2019)
Our loving, gentle mommy has joined her devoted husband, our daddy, John Edward Langhans (April 26, 1921 - December 8, 2007),
her parents, and her sister in her Heavenly Home.
She left behind, but still watches over, her six children; twelve grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren.
Remembrances may be made in her honor to the
Blessed Sacrament Church
Music Ministry
5050 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105
To read about her amazing life and to share your own personal memories go to the
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019