Aila Aram Langhans

Aila Aram Langhans Obituary
Aila Aram Langhans

Born: Aileen Theresa Nazarethian

(June 2, 1920 - March 13, 2019)

Our loving, gentle mommy has joined her devoted husband, our daddy, John Edward Langhans (April 26, 1921 - December 8, 2007),

her parents, and her sister in her Heavenly Home.

She left behind, but still watches over, her six children; twelve grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren.

Remembrances may be made in her honor to the

Blessed Sacrament Church

Music Ministry

5050 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105

To read about her amazing life and to share your own personal memories go to the

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019
