Aileen Der-huei Chang
Aileen Der-huei Chang, 53, of Charlottesville, Virginia passed away on May 1, 2020.
Aileen was born on June 25, 1966, in Buffalo, NY, to Chen-kuo
Chang and Amy Chuen-chih Chen. She was a graduate of the Honors Program at SUNY- Buffalo where she also completed medical school. She trained in Internal Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh and in Gastroenterology at the University of Maryland. She practiced in York, PA and Setauket, NY and spent the majority of her career at Kaiser Permanente in Portland, OR and Seattle, WA. Aileen was preceded in death by her dear parents, uncles and an aunt. Aileen is survived by her husband, Dan O'Hearn, her children- Bridget, Maureen and Jack O'Hearn ("The 3 tikees"), and cherished family in metro New York, Rugao, Nanking, Shanghai, Toronto and Lakewood, WA as well as her wonderful friends and colleagues.
A visitation will be held at Teague Funeral Service, Thursday 5/7/2020 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday 5/8/2020 at
St. Thomas Aquinas University Parish at 10 am. The Rite of Committal will be in Syracuse, NY at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Honors College Memorial Fund in memory of Aileen Chang, c/o University at Buffalo Foundation, Inc., PO Box 900, Buffalo, NY 14226 or on line at
http://giving.buffalo.edu/giveto/9381069950 to support a fund she began to support graduate students engaged in cancer research. She was a much beloved daughter, wife, mother, friend, colleague and physician.
We were all so very lucky.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020