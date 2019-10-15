Home

Akiko passed away in Seattle after enjoying a long and rewarding life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Don, and is survived by her daughters Shigeko (Dave) Neubecker and Allison (Dean) Nester; son Dave (Marc Solin); grandsons Jason Muszynski and Alex Nester; and great-grandsons Tanner and Landon Muszynski. Akiko was born near Matsuyama Japan and lived in Tokyo during the 1940s where she met her future husband. They married and spent 23 years travelling with the Air Force before settling in Spokane in 1972. Upon Don's death in 2009, Akiko moved to Seattle where she lived with her son and son-in-law. Her favorite activities were offered through the Kokoro Kai program at Nikkei Manor of Seattle, which provides senior activities for the elderly Asian community. She proudly participated three times a week, enjoying the events with other participants that helped make her life complete. Her family owes a debt of gratitude for the wonderful experiences provided by the staff, volunteers, and participants of Kokoro Kai. In lieu of flowers, we are asking that contributions be directed to Kokoro Kai (700 6th Ave. S, Seattle, 98104) to allow the ongoing support for our elderly community.

Memorial service at

Spokane Memorial Cemetery, Thursday Oct. 24 at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
