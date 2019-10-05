|
Al Hillstrom
Al Hillstrom was born 12.05.30 in Garrison, ND and passed from his earthly to his heavenly home on 09.29.19 at the age of 88. His life was truly a life well lived!! Although receiving a scholarship to attend college out of high school, he was a rebellious youth and decided to try his hands at other things such as logging, driving truck, ranching and even being a door to door salesman!! All this changed when he met the love of his life, Beulah June Frank in Garrison one day. He was working in a grocery store and she thought he was the most handsome young man she had ever seen!! She was 17 years old and he was 18. At age 19, they were married on 10.21.50 and began their life together as husband and wife which lasted nearly 69 years. While working full time as a typesetter for the Grand Forks Herald newspaper at night to provide for his family, he was simultaneously going to college at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks during the day. He graduated with two bachelor of science degrees, both in mathematics and radiation physics. He took a job with Boeing Computer Services in Seattle, Washington following his graduation and since that time lived in the greater Seattle area. One of his proudest projects at BCS was working on the Lunar Orbiter, unmanned spacecraft which paved the way for the first lunar landing in 1969. He was known for his intelligence, generosity, independence and strength. He retired from BCS in 1980 after 20 years because, in his own words "there is no more room for another 5 year pin". He was also very proud of his 25 years of volunteer driving for Senior Services, shuttling seniors to and from their medical appointments. He loved listening to their life stories during these trips. Upon retiring from this volunteer service, he was awarded a special commendation by the major of Seattle, declaring that day, "Al Hillstrom recognition day" for the entire city.
He always valued and practiced hard work and a strong work ethic whether that involved remodeling houses, running commercial businesses and residential properties or dabbling in leisure activities such as woodworking, wine making, fishing in Alaska, hunting in Washington and Canada and even raising chinchillas!! He fit the classic definition of a person that "didn't idle well", always looking for something new and interesting to engage in. He was a lifelong learner for sure. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife Beulah on one of his favorite "toys", his Kawasaki Z1 900cc motorcycle, while including some of his grandchildren on other excursions. His favorite trip was with his wife to the Biblelands. He was a strong Christian throughout his life being a lifelong Lutheran, most recently a member of St. Paul's of Shoreline Lutheran in Seattle, WA. He will be sorely missed by his entire family, especially his wife of nearly 69 years.
He was commonly referred to as "The Rock" and patriarch to his large family and is survived by his wife, Beulah, 3 children; son Keith (Kathy), son Roger (Diana), daughter Janice Neumiller, 13 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank all of the staff and caregivers at the Stafford Suites Assisted Living facility in Kent for their wonderful care during some difficult times as well Franciscan Hospice for their outstanding attention to the needs of Al during these last few weeks.
Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday October 8, 2019 from 4 PM to 8 PM at Greenwood Memorial Park Funeral Home, 350 Monroe Ave Ne, Renton, WA. A memorial service is scheduled the following day, at 10:30 AM at St. Pauls of Shoreline Lutheran, 11620 21st Ave SW, Seattle, WA. A light reception will follow with Graveside Committal at 2 PM at Greenwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Al to the .
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019