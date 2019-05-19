Captain Al J. Krininger



October 24, 1957 ~ April 30, 2019



Captain Al passed away at his property in Curlew, WA. Al was in a car accident 24 hours prior to his death; the head injury he sustained was believed to be a contributing cause. Al was a resident of Port Ludlow, WA.



He is survived by his sons Derek Krininger of University Place, & Kristopher Krininger of Port Orchard, his sisters, Kathy Pulliam of Seattle, Paula Lewis of Silverdale, Sally C. Hass of Bremerton, and his partner, Becky MacDonald of Vashon. He was preceded by his parents.



Al was raised in West Seattle & was proud of becoming an Eagle Scout. In 1983 he became the youngest Captain in the Port of Seattle at the age of 26. He was a Captain for 26 years with Crowley Tug & Barge and received the Coast Guard Silver Lifesaving medal in 1994 for his "heroic action" in saving the lives of 132 people aboard a burning fish processing boat in Alaska. He then worked for Sause Brothers as a Captain for approximately 6 years, retiring in 2013.



Al will be remembered for his sense of adventure, love of the sea and his passion for cooking. The family requests donations to the Sea Scout Program.



