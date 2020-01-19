Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
12:30 PM
Temple De Hirsch Sinai
Seattle, WA
Alan A. Bobin


1944 - 2019
Alan A. Bobin Obituary
Alan A. Bobin

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Alan. He left this world on December 22, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

Alan was born November 27, 1944 to Min and Harold Bobin in Chicago, IL. He graduated Evanston Township HS and enlisted in the US Army. After serving in Vietnam, he joined the Army Reserve. Alan also attended Northwestern University. He found his calling in the apparel industry where he eventually met his wife and best friend of 35 years, Bonnie. The two called Manhattan their home for more than two decades prior to moving to Seattle as the CEO of Generra Sportswear.

Alan is preceded in death by his dear mother, father and brother Harry Bobin. He is survived by his wife Bonnie, daughters Ami (Mark), Steph and Hailey (Matthew), sister in law Sue, niece Amber, nephew Justin and grandsons MJ, Harrison and Aiden. His presence in our daily lives is already missed greatly.

A former U.S. Army sergeant, Alan continued to serve his country through a long-term association with the Fisher House Foundation in New York, an organization that provides free or low-cost lodging to veterans and military families receiving treatment at military medical centers. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Fisher Foundation (fisherhouse.org)

A celebration of life will take place

Sunday, January 26th, 12:30 pm at Temple De Hirsch Sinai

in Seattle, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020
