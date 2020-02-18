|
Alan Dietrich Foltz
On February 1, 2020, Alan Dietrich Foltz, passed away at age 83 from natural causes. He was at home on his boat with his wife Carol by his side.
Born on November 9, 1936 in New York, New York, Al was the son of the late Raymond Dietrich Foltz and June Whipple Foltz. He attended Bloomfield College in New Jersey, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. A veteran, Al served six years of service with the Air Force (during peace-time from 1958 to 1965) and was honorably discharged as a Load Master with the military air transport service (MATS). Al was a Vice President and Sales Executive at M.H. Detrick Company. He had a long and varied professional career, selling refractory heat enclosures in domestic and international markets, working with asbestos vitrification and recycling for Asbestos Recycling Inc., and later in permitting dock construction for Waterfront Construction Inc. Al retired in 2017.
Al was an excellent sailor and boat captain. He was happiest while adventuring with his wife Carol around Puget Sound and beyond, traveling to destinations as far north as Sointula, Canada; Ketchikan and Glacier Bay in Southeast Alaska. As a young man, Al was very interested in model trains and built custom HO-gauge tracks. He also collected sports cars including Austin Healey, MG, and Porsche. He entered sports car rallies and was a member of the Sports Car Club of America and the Porsche Club. Al continued his interest in model trains throughout his life, maintaining a model N-gauge train display and frequenting model railroad swap meets.
An important part of Al's life was his involvement in his 12-step community and program. Al took his "sobriety" seriously and practiced the 12-steps of AA with consistent vigor and enthusiasm. Al got sober in August of 1979. His first sponsor was Dr. Earle M. Dr. Earle got sober in 1953, and some years later was sponsored by Bill W., the founder of AA. Earle's personal story "Dr. Heal Thyself" can be found in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th editions of The Big Book of AA. Al got to say that Dr. Earle was his sponsor and Bill W. was his grand-sponsor! In the 40+ years of Al's sobriety, he helped scores (more likely hundreds) of men and a number of women to embrace the program the way he did, and enjoy the bounty that came with this sober life. His iconic and ebullient introduction: "I'm Al... Al-coholic...", is a call that will be missed in the rooms of AA forever more.
Al is survived by his wife Carol Foltz, son Ken Foltz, daughter Karen Lounsbery, stepson Grant McKay, stepdaughter Lorrie McKay, and his grandchildren Jack Foltz, John Lounsbery, Jenna Lounsbery, Caitlin McKay and Dylan McKay.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 2:00 PM in the upstairs Hall at
the Ballard Elks Lodge located at
6411 Seaview Ave NW, Seattle
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020