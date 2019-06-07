Alan Edmond Provost



Alan Edmond Provost was born October 13, 1946 in Seattle, WA.



Alan joined the U.S. Marines and served his country honorably from 1966 to 1968. He was awarded the Navy Achievement Medal for bravery and heroism in Vietnam Nam.



From 1969 through 2001, Alan was a firefighter with Mercer Island Fire Department. After 32 years of service he retired as Fire Department Chief.



Alan spent his retirement years as an avid Mustang car collector and a faithful volunteer at LeMay, America's Car Museum in Tacoma, WA. He was honored with their Volunteer of the Year award for several years in a row. He will be missed.



He is survived by his wife, Cyndie Walker Provost and Family and his sister, Gloria Kristovich and Family.



A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, July 6 at 2:00pm at LeMay Car Museum in Tacoma, WA



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to MIFD Local 1762 PO Box 1114 Mercer Island WA 98040 or . Published in The Seattle Times from June 7 to June 8, 2019