Alan Eugene



Von Rueden



Alan passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019. He was born April 4, 1923 in Grand Forks, ND to Joseph and Elizabeth Von Rueden and was preceded in death by his younger brothers Gerald and Norman. Alan moved to Seattle in 1942 and met Mary Flaherty in 1953. They married in 1955 upon completion of the house he designed and built for them to live in for the next 63 years. They spent their final year together at Providence Mt. St. Vincent. Alan had many hobbies over his 96 years, including live steam locomotives, motorcycles, photography, and fabricating and repairing anything he needed in his extensive machine shop. Alan had many careers and was an engineer who loved metallurgy and welding. One of his proudest achievements was assisting with the pivoting (lower) West Seattle bridge in 1991. His favorite career was when working at Nicholson Mfg. Co. from 1966-1992 as a Plant and Quality Control Manager.



Alan is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Rosemary Von Rueden (Michael Gough), and son Morgan. He will be missed by his wonderful friends and neighbors.



Celebration of Alan's life will be



held at Providence Mt. St. Vincent, 4831 35th Ave SW, Seattle on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019