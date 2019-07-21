Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Von Rueden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Eugene Von Rueden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan Eugene Von Rueden Obituary
Alan Eugene

Von Rueden

Alan passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019. He was born April 4, 1923 in Grand Forks, ND to Joseph and Elizabeth Von Rueden and was preceded in death by his younger brothers Gerald and Norman. Alan moved to Seattle in 1942 and met Mary Flaherty in 1953. They married in 1955 upon completion of the house he designed and built for them to live in for the next 63 years. They spent their final year together at Providence Mt. St. Vincent. Alan had many hobbies over his 96 years, including live steam locomotives, motorcycles, photography, and fabricating and repairing anything he needed in his extensive machine shop. Alan had many careers and was an engineer who loved metallurgy and welding. One of his proudest achievements was assisting with the pivoting (lower) West Seattle bridge in 1991. His favorite career was when working at Nicholson Mfg. Co. from 1966-1992 as a Plant and Quality Control Manager.

Alan is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Rosemary Von Rueden (Michael Gough), and son Morgan. He will be missed by his wonderful friends and neighbors.

Celebration of Alan's life will be

held at Providence Mt. St. Vincent, 4831 35th Ave SW, Seattle on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.