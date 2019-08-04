|
|
Alan Frederick Stewart
Age 77, Alan died peacefully on July 20, 2019 at home holding his beloved wife Robin's hand. Born on July 22, 1941 in Guilford, Maine and raised in Sangerville, Maine. He was a graduate of Piscataquis High School and went on to obtain a Bachelors degree from Southern New Hampshire University, New Hampshire College. While living in Maine he was employed with Guilford Industries and while in college, he worked for New Hampshire Designs. Alan and his first wife Bea raised their two sons, in the New England area (Guilford, ME, Allenstown, NH and Leominster, MA) before moving to Bellevue, WA where Alan accepted the VP of Finance position with Interchecks, Inc. Alan met his second wife and the love of his life, Robin in 1985 and he was devoted to her for the next 34 years.
Alan was an extremely loyal and hard worker, among the positions he was most proud of were at The Robbins Compay during the digging of the "Chunnel" between England and France as well as with Ed Schindler at Baden Sports. Alan loved to travel with Robin and they had many adventures just getting in the car to "go get lost". The Captain Whidbey on Whidbey Island was a place where he could truly relax and walking the Columbia River trail in Wenatchee was a favorite as well. Alan and Robin made a life together in Woodinville, WA before building their dream home in Covington, WA where they lived for 24 years before settling in Andover, CT.
He is survived by his sons Greg Stewart of Marysville, Wa and Sean and his wife Janet of Maple Valley, WA, stepdaughter Chrissy and her husband Mike of Andover, CT. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson. Alan also leaves behind his beloved cats Mel, Bob, Foster and Jackie as well as the dog he never new he wanted, Buster. Alan was predeceased by his brother James and his stepson Matt.
In lieu of a funeral or flowers and to honor the man that Alan was, a tribute donation may be made in his name to the at
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019