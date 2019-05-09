Alan Jay Justad



Alan Jay Justad, a long-time resident of Seattle, Washington, age 71, died on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the crane collapse on Mercer St. in Seattle. Alan was born on March 25, 1948 in Aberdeen, South Dakota. His father, Joseph Alan Justad, was a Methodist minister, and his mother, Patricia (ne;e Philley), was a soloist and choir director.



He grew up with his three brothers: Dave, Joe, and Mark. The Justad family also lived in Massachusetts and Nebraska and moved to Bothell, Washington in 1962. Alan first met the love of his life Yung Thomas at their junior high school in Bothell. Alan graduated from Bothell High School in 1966 and from the University of Washington with a bachelor's degree in English in 1970. He had a life-long love of literature, music, and the arts. In 1976 he married his high school sweetheart Yung, an accomplished painter and phenomenal cook. The two of them lovingly raised their three daughters, Jade, Marika, and Mir in Seattle, where Alan worked for the City of Seattle for 31 years, retiring as the deputy director of the Department of Planning and Development in 2014. Alan dedicated his life to his family and to making Seattle a safer place to live. Most knew Alan for his humor, his gentle strength, his love for his family, his intellect, and above all for his kindness.



He is survived by his three beloved daughters, Jade Justad, Marika Justad, and Miro Justad as well as his brother Dave and partner Gloria Lamuth, his brother Joe and partner Toni Prothero, his brother Mark and partner Joanne Sandberg, his brother in-law Tommy Thomas, nephews Cole Justad-Sandberg and partner Eden Garner, Cade Justad-Sandberg, Jeffrey Thomas and partner Natsumi Yamaji-Thomas, numerous cousins, and two family dogs.



If you would like to honor Alan, we invite you to make a donation to the ACLU, an organization with a mission close to Alan's heart.



Published in The Seattle Times from May 9 to May 10, 2019