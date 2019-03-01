Home

Alan Jeffrie Rappoport

Alan Jeffrie Rappoport Obituary
Alan Rappoport

Alan Jeffrie Rappoport, age 65, of Bellevue, WA, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Alan began his career as an investigative broadcast journalist and spent eight years in Phoenix, AZ, where he won three Emmy Awards for the news stories he covered while working at Channel 3 and Channel 5 News. Later, he founded and ran a media training company, The Media Edge, in the greater Seattle area, where he coached senior executives of Fortune 100 companies, Hollywood stars, and other leading industry professionals on public speaking and crisis communications.

Alan is lovingly remembered by his wife of nearly 31 years, Barbara; his children, Mindy (Ethan Gross) and Jamie (Igor Ryzhikov). Alan is also fondly remembered by his brothers, Jeremy and Adam, by his siblings-in-law, Lori and Llance Kezner, Robert and Donna Peha, and Jerry Peha; by his nine nephews and nieces, and by many dear friends.

Donations in memory of Alan may be made to the or the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2019
