Alan Kristal



Alan Kristal died at age 66 of pancreatic cancer on March 22, 2019. Member Emeritus at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and UW Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology, he earned his DrPH from Columbia University and came to the Hutch/UW in 1986. He led numerous research studies on nutritional, behavioral and biologic risk factors for prostate and other cancers as well as studies on innovative dietary assessment methods. Alan published over 200 scientific papers, was a valued collaborator, on the Editorial Board of several journals, and taught the UW Epidemiology course on grant writing.



Alan lived his life to the fullest: in addition to his scientific achievements, he was a world traveler, a talented chef who trained at the Culinary Institute of America, an accomplished piano player, and an avid hiker, skier and kayaker. Alan was admired by his colleagues and trainees for his intelligence, his candor, his insightful scientific critiques, and his skills as an editor. He will be especially remembered for being an iconoclast, his wicked sense of humor, and his authenticity.



Alan is survived by his husband, Jason Lamb, his mother, Barbara Kristal, sister, Ann Kristal, and his chosen family, Marlys Erickson and Christine Hurley. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Alan's honor to the Seattle Parks Foundation AIDS Memorial Pathway. Jason invites friends and colleagues to send a memory or thought about Alan to be shared at a celebration to honor Alan's life in May. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary