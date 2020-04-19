|
Alan Lane Webster Gunsul, MD
Alan Lane Webster Gunsul MD passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020 in his home of 62 years in Burien. He was just weeks away from his 94th birthday. Dr. Gunsul graduated from the University of Washington School of Medicine in 1955 and spent his entire Family Medicine career in Burien, retiring in 1999. He was one of the medical founders of Burien General Hospital, now Highline Medical Center. His first wife, Barbara Jean Davis Gunsul predeceased him in 2006. He is survived by his wife Katherine Shults Ostrom Gunsul EdD, and his five children: Magen Michaud (Nick), Alan, Moira, Maude and Ian Gunsul. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Kelly Aversa (Marc) and Leigh Hall (Joe), Corey and Riley Fujimoto, and Ethan and Erin Gunsul. There are six great-grandchildren: Anna Aversa Aguirre (James), Nicolas and Alexander Aversa, Alyssa, Ryan and Nathan Hall. His siblings also survive him: Brooks, Craig, and Diane Gunsul. There will be no services and a celebration of life will be held later after the pandemic. Memorials in his name can be made to the CHI Franciscan Highline Hospital Foundation https://www.chifranciscan.org/our-foundations/highline-foundation.html or to the Renton Regional Community Foundation for the SeaTac Senior Program http://www.rentonfoundation.org/index.html. To see the full obituary with pictures go to www.bonneywatson.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020