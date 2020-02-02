|
|
Alan Lee Drake
Alan Lee Drake was born to Marie and Ronald Drake on May 18, 1928 in Seattle. He moved to Mercer Island in 1935. With no bridge to Seattle, there was a car ferry and a passenger boat crossing Lake Washington. The ferry departed from the west side of Mercer Island with crossing route to Leschi. The "Dawn" passenger boat took the same route as the current I-90 bridge. After reaching Leschi, a cable car was taken on Yesler to 3rd Avenue and then a bus to Uptown.
Al graduated from Franklin High School. He then joined the Army, spending a Tour in occupied Japan. He retired from United Airlines after a forty-year career.
He married Phyllis Zeigler in 1953, later adopting Natalie and Spencer. After divorce, he married Charlene Ferris. They traveled the world, enjoying many cruises and adventures.
Aging isn't fun. He gave up his love of horseshoes, then baseball (playing in a softball league until age 78) & finally, his love of golf.
A self-described "baseball nut" since the Seattle Rainiers won the Pacific Coast Pennant in 1939. Forever a dedicated Mariners fan.
Survived by wife of 30 years, Charlene, children Natalie and Spencer, stepdaughter Carrie, and granddaughter Sidney.
No funeral service per Al's request. Al penned the content of his obituary.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020