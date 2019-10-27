Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98133
(206) 362-5200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Washelli-Evergreen
11111 Aurora Ave N
SEATTLE, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Lee Ross


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan Lee Ross Obituary
Alan Lee Ross

Alan Ross was born on July 3 1948, passed away October 15, 2019 at the age of 71. Raised in Seattle by loving parents Joseph and Helen Ross along with his twin brother Gary and younger brother Dennis. During his long life he pursued a career in drafting, working in Seattle and Hawaii. He built 2 modest homes, one in Port Orchard and one near Keeau, Hawaii. Both were his pride and joy, and after retirement he would spend the summers in Port Orchard and winters in Hawaii, where his heart truly lived!

He leaves behind his twin brother Gary, his son Corey, several grandkids & cousins, and many many friends he dearly loved. He will be truly missed by many!

A celebration of his life will be held at Washelli-Evergreen, Saturday, November 2 at 10am
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
Download Now