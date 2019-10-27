|
|
Alan Lee Ross
Alan Ross was born on July 3 1948, passed away October 15, 2019 at the age of 71. Raised in Seattle by loving parents Joseph and Helen Ross along with his twin brother Gary and younger brother Dennis. During his long life he pursued a career in drafting, working in Seattle and Hawaii. He built 2 modest homes, one in Port Orchard and one near Keeau, Hawaii. Both were his pride and joy, and after retirement he would spend the summers in Port Orchard and winters in Hawaii, where his heart truly lived!
He leaves behind his twin brother Gary, his son Corey, several grandkids & cousins, and many many friends he dearly loved. He will be truly missed by many!
A celebration of his life will be held at Washelli-Evergreen, Saturday, November 2 at 10am
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 27, 2019