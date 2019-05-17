Alan Marc Michael



Alan Marc Michael passed away at his home after a long battle with cancer, in the arms of loving family on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was 61. Alan was born November 12, 1957 in Seattle, WA, where he eventually received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Washington. He went on to complete a Master's Degree in Computer Science at the University of Wisconsin, and a PhD in Educational Technology from the University of Washington. After many years in the computer field, Alan found his ultimate calling as a devoted and passionate middle-school math teacher - happily following in the footsteps of his beloved father, renowned mathematician, Ernest Michael.



When he wasn't in the classroom, Alan could be found crushing it on the squash court and golf course with his dearest friends, or catching Sounders and Mariners games with his kids. He adored children - especially toddlers who could be thrown in the air - and is survived by a large family: his wife, Lynn; their children, Karrah Penk (Eric), Kassie Keith (Skyler), Alix Michael, and Jake Michael; his granddaughter, Tova Rose Keith; his mother Colette Verger Michael; and stepmother, Erika Michael; his siblings Pandora Larner, Peggy Michael Reddy, Monique Verger-Perrault, David Michael, Jerry Michael, Hillary Quinn, and Joshua Michael.



Services will be held at Herzl Memorial Park in Shoreline, WA



on Sunday, May 19, 2019



at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Published in The Seattle Times from May 17 to May 18, 2019