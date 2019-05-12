|
Alan Michael Cot
Alan passed away on April 5, 2019 at age 61 after a brief illness.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Linda, parents Benjamin & Frances Cote;, and sister Diana. Alan leaves behind his brother Steve Cote; & sister-in-law Diane Cote;.
Alan was the former President of the Inlandboatmen's Union/Marine Division ILWU. Alan will forever be remembered as a pillar of the maritime industry.
A celebration of Alan's life will be held Saturday May 18 from 5:30 PM-8:30 PM in Hall #1 of the Seattle Labor Temple, 2800 1st Ave, Seattle. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Seattle Seafarers Center or UW Harry Bridges Center for Labor Studies. Please sign Alan's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019