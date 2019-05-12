Alan Rae Jacobson



Alan Rae Jacobson died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family May 4, 2019, just 2 days shy of his 86th birthday after succumbing to a 5-year battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Alan (known as "Ezz Al" by most) was born in St. Paul, MN in 1933, the only child of IR (Red) Jacobson & Margaret Jacobson. He spent most of his youth in Wittenberg,WI where he worked along with his uncle Irving before attending Milton College where he found his life partner & married his college sweetheart, Margie Elizabeth Larson. Throughout their 65 year marriage, hand-in-hand, they raised their family in Woodway, WA, traveled the world and enjoyed retirement to the fullest at their winter home in Palm Springs,CA. A pioneer in the marine services industry, Alan began his career in the Great Lakes building a marine survey & exploration company. In the mid 60's he moved to Seattle & was a fixture on the Ballard waterfront for the over 52 years. Alan & his business partner/cousin Bryan Jacobson built a company that recovered torpedoes for the Navy & other lost items from the ocean floor. The business continued to evolve into providing transportation services to remote communities in Alaska and connected island communities, then into the installation of underwater power & communications cables worldwide. In 1987, Alan was proud to be the recipient of one of the highest honors awarded by Milton College, the Eminent Miltonion Award - recognizing outstanding achievement in the marine service industry and providing outstanding service to society. Alan was a Past Worshipful Master of the Milton,WI Masonic Lodge #161, a member of Eastern Star in Oregon,WI, the Sons of Norway in Palm Desert, CA, and locally the Norwegian Commercial Club & the Ballard Elks.



The legacy of Alan's loving and caring spirit will live on through his wife Margie, his 3 children; Scott Alan Jacobson (Jill), Julie Ann Little (Dale) and Alana Margaret Appleton (Brian), his 5 grandchildren; Brent Little, Kiel Jacobson, Kjell Jacobson (Kai), Kaarin Shaffer (Corey) and Jolene Appleton and his great granddaughter, Annika Jacobson. Alan Jacobson exemplified what it meant to be a husband and a father.



He will be missed



but never forgotten.



The family suggests memorial contributions in Alan's name be made to Seattle Children's Hospital - https://www.seattlechildrens.org/ , - https://www.lung.org/ , or WA Autism Alliance & Advocacy - http://www.washingtonautismadvocacy.org/updates/



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Sons of Norway at the Leif Erikson Hall in Ballard on June 13th at 2:00pm.



Sign Alan's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019